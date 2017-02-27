Beth Phoenix revealed as next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE.com has announced Beth Phoenix as the next inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando this April.

The story of Phoenix’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year was first reported by USA Today earlier today before WWE made the news official.

Phoenix made her debut in WWE back in 2006 and ended up suffering a severe jaw injury that kept her out of action for nearly a year on the main roster. She would go on to become a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Divas Champion. Phoenix quietly stepped away from WWE and wrestling all together in late 2012.