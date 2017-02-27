Beth Phoenix revealed as next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame

By
Adam Martin
-
8

WWE.com has announced Beth Phoenix as the next inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando this April.

The story of Phoenix’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year was first reported by USA Today earlier today before WWE made the news official.

Phoenix made her debut in WWE back in 2006 and ended up suffering a severe jaw injury that kept her out of action for nearly a year on the main roster. She would go on to become a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Divas Champion. Phoenix quietly stepped away from WWE and wrestling all together in late 2012.

  • …Really? I mean, I don’t have anything against her. I like Beth Phoenix. Still, it seems kinda soon to be in the Hall of Fame.

    That said…yeah, she DID leave rather quietly, didn’t she? What happened, anyway?

  • Jaime Miguel

    She was like in the WWE for a cup of coffee!

  • JFJ

    Only if you call 6 years a cup of coffee.

  • JFJ

    It’s been 5 years. There have been people who went in sooner than that. Eddie Guerrero (albeit under extenuating circumstances) went in just months after his final WWE match. Ric Flair went in the night before his final WWE match. HBK went in one year after his final WWE match. Ron Simmons went in just over 4 years after his final WWE match. These are just of the top of my head. There may be more.

  • Jaime Miguel

    But all the people you mention have been in the business more than 10 years.

  • JFJ

    So was Beth, Her first match was in 2001. Just because she only spent 6 years in WWE (technically she was with WWE for 8 years (she signed her first contract in 2004) as she spent her first two with the company in OVW which at the time was a WWE developmental territory) doesn’t mean she wasn’t in the business elsewhere. There are wrestlers in the WWE Hall of Fame that never set foot in a WWE (or WWF or WWWF) ring.

  • JFJ

    A little wrestling trivia for you: When Beth Phoenix is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to Wrestlemania 33, she will be the first former WWE Divas Champion to be so honored.

  • TombaKirby

    Wow…another slap to the face of Chyna. Disgusting.