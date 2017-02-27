John Cena talks WrestleMania and why he never pitches his ideas in WWE

Sports Illustrated is featuring an interview with John Cena where he talks about his possible role at WrestleMania 33 this year in Orlando and why he doesn’t pitch any ideas to WWE contrary to what many wrestling fans may think.

“I know people have a perception of who I am. There is nothing I can say in this interview that changes that perception, but I’ll say this: I don’t pitch ideas, I don’t go and say, ‘This is what I would like to do.’ I’ve had tremendous success in being a versatile poker player, if that’s a good analogy. I get my hand told to me, and I play it the best I possibly can.”

Cena also addressed the possibility of being involved in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania this year teaming with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse.