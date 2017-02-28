New matches announced for WWE Fastlane this Sunday night

Following last night’s 2/27 WWE RAW in Green Bay, WWE has announced new matches for this Sunday’s RAW-brand Fastlane PPV this Sunday night.

This includes Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and a Cruiserweight Division tag team match set for the Fastlane Kickoff show featuring Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.

Here is the updated card for WWE Fastlane this Sunday in Milwaukee.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Show:

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Fastlane on March 5.