New matches announced for WWE Fastlane this Sunday night

Following last night’s 2/27 WWE RAW in Green Bay, WWE has announced new matches for this Sunday’s RAW-brand Fastlane PPV this Sunday night.
This includes Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and a Cruiserweight Division tag team match set for the Fastlane Kickoff show featuring Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @iLikeSamiZayn will battle #TheDestroyer @SamoaJoe THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane! #RAW! pic.twitter.com/LuXewiRaDz
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
Here is the updated card for WWE Fastlane this Sunday in Milwaukee.
WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Kickoff Show:
Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar
