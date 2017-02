Preview for tonight’s 2/28 episode of WWE Smackdown Live in St. Paul, Minnesota.

* No. 1 Contenders Match: AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper

* 2/3 Falls Match: Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch

* Chairs Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* MizTV with special guest John Cena

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.