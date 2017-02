Brock Lesnar appears after RAW

Much as he has done over the last few weeks, Brock Lesnar appeared after last night’s 2/27 episode of RAW from Green Bay went off the air in a segment where he had an exchange with the Big Show, laying him out with the F5.

Post 2/27 WWE RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 2/27 episode of RAW.