2/27 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers down for Fastlane go-home show

Last night’s 2/27 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.1 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.23 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic, the same as last week.

The second hour of the show drew the highest amount of viewers, while the third hour dipped below three million viewers. “Love and Hip Hop 7” won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.127 (down from 3.259 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.233 (down from 3.261 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.918 (down from 3.127 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by a contract signing for WWE Fastlane this Sunday between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, averaged a 1.08 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.16 rating.