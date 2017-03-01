Full details on WWE Summerslam 2017 travel packages

WWE issued the following info on Wednesday about travel packages for the Summerslam 2017 PPV weekend this August in Brooklyn.

Get ready for the ultimate WWE fan experience as SummerSlam Travel Packages will be available starting this Monday at 12 noon ET, exclusively at SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual SummerSlam tickets are available Saturday, March 25.

WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a third straight year on Aug. 20, and there is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of SummerSlam Weekend than by scoring an official Travel Package. Don’t miss out!

THE BIG APPLE PACKAGE – STARTING AT $2,850 PER PERSON

SummerSlam Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2

Collectible Chair

Sunday, August 20, 2017

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2

Monday, August 21, 2017

SmackDown LIVE Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Breakfast Slam Session with WWE Superstars

Breakfast buffet and autograph session

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars

Reception at Barclays Center prior to SummerSlam

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Coney Island Experience

Enjoy lunch with WWE Legends and experience all that Coney Island has to offer. You will spend time in Coney Island’s Luna Park, the newest theme park and seaside attraction. Rides and transportation included.

Monday, August 21, 2017

Round-Trip Subway Transportation

Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center

Times Square Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Tuesday, August 22, 2017

4-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Wednesday, August 23, 2017

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

PLATINUM PACKAGE – STARTING AT $1,850 PER PERSON

SummerSlam Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5

Collectible Chair

Sunday, August 20, 2017

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5

Monday, August 21, 2017

SmackDown LIVE Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Breakfast Slam Session with WWE Superstars

Breakfast buffet and autograph session

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Round-Trip Subway Transportation

Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center

Times Square Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Tuesday, August 22, 2017

4-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Wednesday, August 23, 2017

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

GOLD PACKAGE – STARTING AT $1,225 PER PERSON

SummerSlam Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Lower Level

Sunday, August 20, 2017

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Lower Level

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Barclays Center

Seating – Lower Level

Monday, August 21, 2017

SmackDown LIVE Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Barclays Center

Seating – Lower Level

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Breakfast Slam Session with WWE Superstars

Breakfast buffet and autograph session

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Round-Trip Subway Transportation

Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center

Times Square Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Tuesday, August 22, 2017

4-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Wednesday, August 23, 2017

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

Seating assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by travel package tier.

If you require wheelchair accessible seating, please indicate the request with your order by checking the Wheelchair Accessible Seating box on the purchase page.