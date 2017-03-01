2/28 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers see drop this week

Last night’s 2/28 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.56 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.79 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 7 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

Coverage of President Trump’s speech to Congress dominated the night on cable with coverage of the speech on Fox News and CNN.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by a segment featuring WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton regarding WrestleMania 33, averaged a 0.86 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.95 rating.