Asuka appearing on Smackdown live events, WWE-Jetsons DVD released

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been announced for the following Smackdown live events in the month of March.

* 3/13 in Charleston, West Virginia

* 3/25 in Johnson City, Tennessee

* 3/26 in Raleigh, North Carolina

* 3/27 in Norfolk, Virginia

It is not known if this would mean a main roster call-up for Asuka, or her just being included on Smackdown live events at this time.

WWE-Jetsons DVD released

The new WWE animated movie featuring characters from the famous Jetsons cartoon show entitled “Robo-Wrestlemania”, was released on DVD and Digital HD earlier this week, featuring voice-overs by WWE stars Roman Reigns, The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Alicia Fox, Sheamus, The Usos and Vince McMahon. You can view the trailer for the movie below.

