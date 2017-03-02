First look at upcoming Kevin Owens DVD, WWE rule book released

First look at upcoming Kevin Owens DVD

WWE posted the following on Wednesday, giving a first look at the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD and Blu-Ray, entitled “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” that will be released in July.

EXCLUSIVE: Get a sneak peek at "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story," coming to DVD this July! @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/DMpvpORx6p — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017

WWE rule book released

The new WWE book, “The Official WWE Book of Rules” was released earlier this week at all bookstores and on Kindle devices. Promotional synopsis for the book is as follows:

“Do you know the difference between a Hollywood Backlot Brawl and a Brooklyn Street Fight? What happens at the end of an Iron Man match if there’s no clear victor? Which move is off-limits inside a WWE ring? With The Official WWE Book of Rules, you’ll no longer need to ask. This complete guide to every single style of WWE match-stipulation or otherwise, lays out all of WWE’s rules (many published for the first time) and also calls out Superstars who have no problem breaking them. With insight and commentary from WWE’s brightest Superstars as well as veteran referees, it’s the ultimate companion to anyone who believes rules were made to be broken.”

The foreword for the book was written by Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan.