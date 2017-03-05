Shout outs to Jack Swagger, Charlotte Flair gets physical at NBA game

Shout outs to Jack Swagger
As previously reported, Jack Swagger has requested his release from WWE. Friend and foe alike have taken to twitter to acknowledge Jack
Thanks Big Hoss #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/WLv0NLqSaN
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 3, 2017
The man that almost broke my ankle… few times. Very strong and always creative. @RealJackSwagger good fight pic.twitter.com/kYVraEPzeB
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 3, 2017
@RealJackSwagger Tough as Hell,Strong as an OX and as Good of a Man as you'll find. THANK YOU!! See you soon my friend👍🏽💯
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 4, 2017
Charlotte Flair gets physical at NBA game
Whilst promoting the upcoming Raw exclusive Roadblock PPV, Charlotte Flair attended a local NBA game and found herself in a “physical altercation” with a mascot
Is that…@MsCharlotteWWE with the chair!?! 😱😱😱@BucksBango Jr. gets the win!! Bango Jr. WINS!! pic.twitter.com/0xGrSC6Srm
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 4, 2017