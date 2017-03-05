Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg headlines the WWE Fastlane PPV live tonight

Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg will headline tonight’s RAW-brand only WWE Fastlane PPV live on the WWE Network.
Tonight marks Goldberg’s third match back with the company since returning last November at Survivor Series and later during the 30 Man Royal Rumble match back in January.
Here is the updated card for tonight live from Milwaukee.
WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Kickoff Show:
Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar
