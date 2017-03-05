Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg headlines the WWE Fastlane PPV live tonight

Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg will headline tonight’s RAW-brand only WWE Fastlane PPV live on the WWE Network.

Tonight marks Goldberg’s third match back with the company since returning last November at Survivor Series and later during the 30 Man Royal Rumble match back in January.

Here is the updated card for tonight live from Milwaukee.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Show:

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

