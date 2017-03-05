Sasha Banks addresses WWE playing “hot potato” with Women’s Title

The Mirror in the UK is featuring an interview with WWE star Sasha Banks where she addresses criticism from wrestling fans about WWE playing “hot potato” with the RAW Women’s Championship in her feud with Charlotte.

“The hot potato on that too, the same goes for SmackDown, that title has already changed three times as well. Fans can complain all they want but they are still watching every week because they want to see what’s next, we have them on the edge of their seat and they never know what is coming. That’s what’s so great about WWE, we are here to entertain you, we are here to make you watch with a mystery eye, like what’s going to happen. Even when I show up on Raw I have no idea what is going to happen, they surprise me as well. Raw is the better brand, I was the better champion and when I want to reclaim that championship, I will.”

Banks also talked about making history with Charlotte in recent months.