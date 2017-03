WWE RAW is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois.

Scheduled for tonight is the fallout from last night’s Fastlane PPV where Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in 21 seconds to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Also advertised is a look at Seth Rollins and his current rehab as he tries to be ready to return to the ring by WrestleMania 33 against Triple H.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.