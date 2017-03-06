“Ravishing” Rick Rude to be inducted in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

It was announced on Monday that former WWE, WCW and ECW star the late Ravishing Rick Rude is the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 that will take place during Wrestlemania 33 weekend in Orlando.

It was also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be one to induct Rude into the Hall.

Bleacher Report was the first to report on this news. Rude was a former WCW US Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion, WCW International Champion and NWA Tag Team Champion before passing away in 1999.