Shaq back in talks with WWE, Finn Balor advertised for live events

Shaq back in talks with WWE

During his latest podcast, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he was back in talks with WWE about working a match with the Big Show at WrestleMania 33.

According to reports by PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, O’Neal had stated earlier that any prior issues about appearing was not his fault.

“I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”

Finn Balor advertised for live events

WWE.com is advertising Finn Balor for upcoming RAW live events this weekend. This includes on March 10 in Buffalo, New York and March 11 in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

Balor is not advertised for the RAW taping on March 13 in Detroit.