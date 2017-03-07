Superstar reactions to Fastlane, Dana Brooke at the Arnold Classic

Superstar reactions to Fastlane
Fastlane is now behind us and for some superstars it was a bumpy road. Multiple streaks ended and a championship changed hands in controversial fashion. Here is what some of the superstars had to say about Fastlane
After our win last night at #WWEFastlane the #BodyGuy #Cowboys have 1 question to the #WWERaw tag division..#WhosNext ? 😂
#RAW EXCLUSIVE: There's no surprise to @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE that they continue to be victorious as Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/ng8F18Oj8S
EXCLUSIVE: @WWETheBigShow savors his three-chokeslam effort against @RusevBul at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/9fojo1y4w5
They don't call me the Legit Boss for nothing 😌😏#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/O5kwP88751
And you cheer a cheater like @SashaBanksWWE? Milwaukee you have NO class, you fit right in with her! #WWEFastlane
16-1 is a battle scar.
I'm bringing the war. #FastLane pic.twitter.com/CYGRlurbnB
I'm goin' to Wrestlemania
"I couldn't be more proud. You deserve it." – @SashaBanksWWE on @itsBayleyWWE walking into @WrestleMania as #RAW #WomensChampion! #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/t3DQ6Du1aI
Just finished a signing. A fan told me I had a great entrance last night. I agree. Highlight of the match, in fact!
EXCLUSIVE: After becoming the new #UniversalChampion at #WWEFastlane, @Goldberg weighs in on @BrockLesnar and @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/S6pzS5OBaZ
Dana Brooke at the 2017 Arnold Classic
Prior to signing with WWE, Dana Brooke took part in gymnastics and bodybuilding and has taken part in multiple Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festivals, also known as the Arnold Classic. This weekend, she took part in the 2017 Arnold Classic.
💪🏼❤️ Night time finals! Lets reflect on my blessings! First – THIS IS A WOMAN's world !! We can accomplish anything we put our minds too ! If I can balance the road life (WWE) 320 days on the road outta 365 and prep anyone can do anything ! I wanted to prove to many along with myself comin back from an injury out for 8 months, and then main roster — I wanted to strive to added another layer! And only build from here ! @stephaniemcmahon @tripleh @wwe has been my main inspiration – they understand the life and training! I am here to #symbolize #womansmonth #womenempowerment ! We run this world !! I have a long way to reach my goals but this is the beginning ! This is #flexfriday #danasflexcity & #playtimeisover ! Lets go ! @arnoldsports #asf2017 #wwe @mrs_lindysue
It was an absolute honor 2 represent @wwe this weekend at @ArnoldSports !Representing #womenempowerment & #wwe combined is a dream come true pic.twitter.com/snGzMQwWty
💪🏼Hung w/ him 4 awhile w/ deep conversation & great honor it was!So amazing he is inspired by ME! Pushes me further 2 accomplish my dreams💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/yZ7nRwka4A
.@WWE talent are superstars in and out of the ring. Congrats, Dana. #Hardwork #Dedication #ASF2017 #ArnoldClassic https://t.co/fxE0JsdZTT
Awesome! You should be printing money, young lady! Don't settle for average in @WWE or life. @DanaBrookeWWE https://t.co/V03BLjk46w
