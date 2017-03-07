Superstar reactions to Fastlane, Dana Brooke at the Arnold Classic

By
Andrew Fisher
-
0

Superstar reactions to Fastlane

Fastlane is now behind us and for some superstars it was a bumpy road. Multiple streaks ended and a championship changed hands in controversial fashion. Here is what some of the superstars had to say about Fastlane

Dana Brooke at the 2017 Arnold Classic

Prior to signing with WWE, Dana Brooke took part in gymnastics and bodybuilding and has taken part in multiple Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festivals, also known as the Arnold Classic. This weekend, she took part in the 2017 Arnold Classic.

💪🏼❤️ Night time finals! Lets reflect on my blessings! First – THIS IS A WOMAN's world !! We can accomplish anything we put our minds too ! If I can balance the road life (WWE) 320 days on the road outta 365 and prep anyone can do anything ! I wanted to prove to many along with myself comin back from an injury out for 8 months, and then main roster — I wanted to strive to added another layer! And only build from here ! @stephaniemcmahon @tripleh @wwe has been my main inspiration – they understand the life and training! I am here to #symbolize #womansmonth #womenempowerment ! We run this world !! I have a long way to reach my goals but this is the beginning ! This is #flexfriday #danasflexcity & #playtimeisover ! Lets go ! @arnoldsports #asf2017 #wwe @mrs_lindysue

A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on

