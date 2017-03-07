Superstar reactions to Fastlane, Dana Brooke at the Arnold Classic

Superstar reactions to Fastlane

Fastlane is now behind us and for some superstars it was a bumpy road. Multiple streaks ended and a championship changed hands in controversial fashion. Here is what some of the superstars had to say about Fastlane

They don't call me the Legit Boss for nothing 😌😏#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/O5kwP88751 — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) March 6, 2017

And you cheer a cheater like @SashaBanksWWE? Milwaukee you have NO class, you fit right in with her! #WWEFastlane — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 6, 2017

I'm goin' to Wrestlemania — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 6, 2017

Just finished a signing. A fan told me I had a great entrance last night. I agree. Highlight of the match, in fact! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 6, 2017

Dana Brooke at the 2017 Arnold Classic

Prior to signing with WWE, Dana Brooke took part in gymnastics and bodybuilding and has taken part in multiple Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festivals, also known as the Arnold Classic. This weekend, she took part in the 2017 Arnold Classic.

It was an absolute honor 2 represent @wwe this weekend at @ArnoldSports !Representing #womenempowerment & #wwe combined is a dream come true pic.twitter.com/snGzMQwWty — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 5, 2017

💪🏼Hung w/ him 4 awhile w/ deep conversation & great honor it was!So amazing he is inspired by ME! Pushes me further 2 accomplish my dreams💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/yZ7nRwka4A — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 4, 2017