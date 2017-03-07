3/6 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers up for Reigns-Undertaker face-off

Last night’s 3/6 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.216 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.1 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic, the same as last week.

The second hour of the show drew the highest amount of viewers, while the third hour dipped below three million viewers. “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.318 (up from 3.127 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.380 (up from 3.233 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.950 (up from 2.918 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by a confrontation between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, averaged a 1.12 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 1.08 rating.