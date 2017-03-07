Wrestling industry reacts to Rick Rude, Goldberg gets championship plates

Wrestling industry reacts to Rick Rude entering the WWE Hall of Fame

As announced yesterday, Rick Rude is the latest inductee into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Here are some of the reactions from those within the wrestling industry.

Him and my dad were friends since high school. Was like an uncle to me. This is well deserved! Congratulations #RickRude#WWEHOF2017 pic.twitter.com/3S1B9VzzGy — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) March 6, 2017

Congratulations to #RickRude on being the next inductee into the #WWEHOF — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) March 6, 2017

This man was one of the reasons why I got into the business….. #SimplyRavishing #RickRude #Glorious https://t.co/J57FfX7tpo — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) March 6, 2017

Happy to hear that #RickRude is being honored in #WWE's Hall of Fame. Rick (pictured with my mom & dad) was a very close family friend. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P8VQbgo39v — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 6, 2017

I had some incredible matches with #RavishingRickRude . He was an incredible athlete and a friend. #HallOfFame #Awesome !! @WWE — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 7, 2017

WHAT I'D LIKE TO HAVE RIGHT NOW …#RavishingRickRude has just added so much to the @WWE #HallOfFame … pic.twitter.com/4kPpHsHOrK — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 7, 2017

I know I commented on it earlier, but I'm doing it again. Congratulations to a huge influence on my career and one of my all time favs. #RRR https://t.co/IhmoJAxGBy — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) March 7, 2017

"What I'd like to have right now" is for everyone on my timeline to stand and cheer because "Ravishing" Rick Rude is going into #WWEHOF 👍 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 6, 2017

I am so so excited and honored to have worked with a man with such distinct precision in his presence and aura of his character. Being his Mgr/valet taught me so much and helped me hone my craft as a woman in the business inside and out of the ring. It will be a night never to forget and to honor #RickRude #WWEHOF class of 2017! #icon #paulheyman A post shared by Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@madusa_rocks) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Goldberg gets his championship plates

This past Sunday, Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Fastlane for the universal championship. As is tradition, Goldberg received custom title plates for his new championship, replacing those of Kevin Owens.