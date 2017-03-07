Wrestling industry reacts to Rick Rude, Goldberg gets championship plates

By
Andrew Fisher
-
0

Wrestling industry reacts to Rick Rude entering the WWE Hall of Fame

As announced yesterday, Rick Rude is the latest inductee into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Here are some of the reactions from those within the wrestling industry.

Goldberg gets his championship plates

This past Sunday, Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Fastlane for the universal championship. As is tradition, Goldberg received custom title plates for his new championship, replacing those of Kevin Owens.

