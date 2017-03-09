WrestleMania 33 may run seven hours, WWE Best of the 2000s DVD

WrestleMania 33 may run seven hours

Similar to the schedule in the prior year, WrestleMania 33 may run seven hours again this year when factoring in the Kickoff Show and the expected overrun of the main card.

WWE is listing the WrestleMania Kickoff Show as starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT) with the main card going live at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).

WWE Best of the 2000s DVD

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released this trailer for a new “Best of the 2000s” DVD and Blu-ray release from the WWE hosted by Mick Foley.