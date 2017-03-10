WWE announces first UK Championship live events for May

WWE announced on Friday that they will be running their first live events from the UK Championship series on May 6 and May 7 from Epic Studios in Norwich, England. Epic Studios in Norwich is the venue where the parents of WWE star Paige, Saraya and Ricky Knight, hold shows from their WAW and Bellatrix promotions.

Announced for the shows is UK Champion Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang and several others that featured in the UK Championship tournament. Also set for the shows is Cruiserweights Rich Swann, TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese.

Tickets will go on-sale later today at livenation.co.uk.