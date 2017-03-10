Finn Balor is returning to the ring for WWE, John Cena books a new movie

Finn Balor is returning to the ring for WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor is returning to the ring for WWE this weekend at RAW live events and noted his first stop would be in Buffalo, New York tonight.

As reported on earlier, Balor is scheduled to only appear at the WWE live event in Buffalo tonight and on Saturday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

John Cena books a new movie

Deadline.com is reporting that WWE star John Cena will be appearing in “Daddy’s Home 2” along with Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow.

Filming will begin soon in Boston. Cena made a cameo at the end of the first filmr