Rusev expected to be out of action, Return date for WWE at MSG

Rusev expected to be out of action

Rusev is scheduled to be out of action shortly and possibly for surgery on his shoulder. The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online reports that while it was expected he would be having time off, the surgery for his shoulder was not confirmed.

A post on Twitter revealed that at a recent WWE autograph signing, Big Show seemed to confirm the surgery with a fan. You can view both posts below.

@cagesideseats @WithSpandex q -"why you did rusev like that?' A- "he's having shoulder surgery and I put him over strong years ago" pic.twitter.com/FNpqLM11yk — Homie BlahBlah (@SojournerJust) March 12, 2017

Return date for WWE at MSG

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 7.

We have a full report now up from yesterday’s afternoon show at MSG featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena and more.