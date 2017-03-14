3/14 WWE Smackdown Live Preview: Shane responds to AJ Styles

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WWE Smackdown Live Preview

Advertised for tonight’s show is Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon’s response to AJ Styles and his backstage outburst following his loss to Randy Orton in the main event with a shot at the WWE Championship on the line at WrestleMania 33.

WWE.com is also teasing the latest between WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s feud with The Miz and Maryse, if Dean Ambrose will respond to Baron Corbin’s attack last week, the situation with American Alpha and the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships heading into WrestleMania and if any new names will be announced for the 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

