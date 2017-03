WWE 205 Live takes place tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the WWE Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show by WWE is a fatal five way match featuring Austin Aries, TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese where the winner will advance to WrestleMania 33 to challenge Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Wrestleview.com will have a full recap later tonight.