John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse set for WrestleMania

During tonight’s 3/14 episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan officially booked John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse in three weeks at WrestleMania 33 live in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium.
The Miz promoted a very “special edition” of MizTV on Tuesday night and instead revealed himself and Maryse as the special guests after all the attention they had been getting. Bryan was not pleased with this edition of MizTV, which included Maryse going after Nikki Bella when she attempted to be part of the first season of “Total Divas” many years ago.
Get ready for a #FacePunchingExtravaganza when @JohnCena & Nikki @BellaTwins face @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin at #WrestleMania 33! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/4PfaOxTQ7B
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
Here is the updated card set for April 2.
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All Smackdown women eligible to compete
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and Big Show
Plus, The New Day will host WrestleMania