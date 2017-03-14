John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse set for WrestleMania

During tonight’s 3/14 episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan officially booked John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse in three weeks at WrestleMania 33 live in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium.

The Miz promoted a very “special edition” of MizTV on Tuesday night and instead revealed himself and Maryse as the special guests after all the attention they had been getting. Bryan was not pleased with this edition of MizTV, which included Maryse going after Nikki Bella when she attempted to be part of the first season of “Total Divas” many years ago.

Here is the updated card set for April 2.

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All Smackdown women eligible to compete

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and Big Show

Plus, The New Day will host WrestleMania