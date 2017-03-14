Kurt Angle backstage at WWE Smackdown Live taping in Pittsburgh

A photo of Kurt Angle arriving at the WWE Smackdown Live taping earlier today in Pittsburgh made the rounds on Twitter causing speculation that he may appear on the broadcast.

It turns out Angle left before the show began per a report by PWInsider.com this evening and was in attendance to film footage for an upcoming WWE 24 documentary series about his return to the company and being inducted into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame in three weeks during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

It would appear word leaked out about Angle attending the taping as fans started a “WE WANT ANGLE” chant during the American Alpha vs. The Usos main event tonight.

Twitter user @randyperkins65 shared this photo of Angle inside the arena earlier today being filmed by WWE cameras in what will likely be part of the WWE 24 documentary.