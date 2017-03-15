Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, new title match set for WrestleMania

Following this week’s episodes of Smackdown Live and 205 Live, two more matches are now set for WrestleMania 33 in three weeks in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium.

This includes Shane McMahon challenging AJ Styles to a match, while Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries.

While not official, WWE is expected to confirm Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles within the week after they kicked off a storyline where Styles attacked McMahon on Tuesday night and Smackdown General Manger Daniel Bryan “fired” Styles backstage. McMahon then closed Smackdown Live this week informing Styles he now had a match at WrestleMania.

As reported earlier, John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse is now official.

Here is the updated card set for April 2.

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

(Not Official) Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All Smackdown women eligible to compete

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and Big Show

Plus, The New Day will host WrestleMania