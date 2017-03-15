Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, new title match set for WrestleMania

Following this week’s episodes of Smackdown Live and 205 Live, two more matches are now set for WrestleMania 33 in three weeks in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium.
This includes Shane McMahon challenging AJ Styles to a match, while Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries.
Your NEW #1Contender for the #Cruiserweight Championship for @WrestleMania is none other than @AustinAries! #205Live pic.twitter.com/9K79P81Xqr
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
While not official, WWE is expected to confirm Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles within the week after they kicked off a storyline where Styles attacked McMahon on Tuesday night and Smackdown General Manger Daniel Bryan “fired” Styles backstage. McMahon then closed Smackdown Live this week informing Styles he now had a match at WrestleMania.
As reported earlier, John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse is now official.
Here is the updated card set for April 2.
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
(Not Official) Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All Smackdown women eligible to compete
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and Big Show
Plus, The New Day will host WrestleMania