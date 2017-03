Update on Erick Rowan and his WWE status

Erick Rowan was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown Live taping in Pittsburgh and has been cleared for a return to the ring according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Rowan underwent surgery back in October for a torn rotator cuff.

