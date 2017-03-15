Matches and segments advertised for next week’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn

The following is being advertised for next week’s WWE RAW live in Brooklyn, New York.

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

* Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel featuring special guest Kevin Owens.

* Plus, an appearance by Brock Lesnar.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn is also being advertised locally, which is likely to take place after RAW goes off the air on Monday night.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW this Monday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.