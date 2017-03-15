Expected matches at WrestleMania 33, Preview of John Cena at SXSW

Expected matches at WrestleMania 33

As reported earlier, WWE has announced new matches for WrestleMania 33 in three weeks in Orlando, Florida live from Camping World Stadium.

Expected to be added to the card includes Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a match teased last night on Smackdown Live.

Also added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last night was Curt Hawkins. Hawkins joins Big Show, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley as official names so far.

Preview of John Cena at SXSW

SXSW has posted a preview of John Cena speaking at SXSW 2017 recently.