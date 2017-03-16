Busy schedule for John Cena, Rusev undergoes surgery on his shoulder

Busy schedule for John Cena

Per a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week, here is a look at John Cena and the crazy schedule he had over the weekend.

Cena hosted the Kids Choice Awards on March 11 in Los Angeles, flew to New York City on Sunday to headline the afternoon WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, appeared on the “TODAY” show on Monday morning, flew to Texas to appear at the SXSW convention and then flew to West Virginia to appear at a WWE live event later that night.

Thx to @katienolan for talking shop at #SXSW . Austin by day, West Virginia by night! Tonight @WWE is LIVE!! pic.twitter.com/tDbuMOfY60 — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 13, 2017

Rusev undergoes surgery on his shoulder

As reported earlier, Rusev was expected to be out of action shortly and it was now confirmed by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week that he underwent surgery on his left shoulder on March 9. He is expected to be out of action for around two months and will miss WrestleMania 33 as a result. Rusev reportedly was needing surgery for some time and WWE decided to run an angle at Fastlane where he was quickly taken out by Big Show.