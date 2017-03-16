Cena to induct Kurt Angle into Hall of Fame, Ryder teasing show return

Cena to induct Kurt Angle into Hall of Fame

As reported today by WWE.com, John Cena will induct Kurt Angle into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

Cena and Angle have a long history together, beginning with Angle being Cena’s first WWE opponent in 2002 and competing against each other on the Smackdown brand in 2003-2004, all the way to feuding for the WWE Championship in 2005.

Ryder teasing show return

In 2011, Zack Ryder begun a series on YouTube known as Z! True Long Island Story. This very popular show gained a big following and turned Ryder into a temporary phenomenon, famously causing the fans to chant for him during a speech given by The Rock.

After 50 episodes, he discontinued the series. Recently he posted this not so subtle teaser onto twitter, which would suggest a return of his show