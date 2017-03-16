Cena to induct Kurt Angle into Hall of Fame, Ryder teasing show return

By
Andrew Fisher
-
1

Cena to induct Kurt Angle into Hall of Fame

As reported today by WWE.com, John Cena will induct Kurt Angle into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

Cena and Angle have a long history together, beginning with Angle being Cena’s first WWE opponent in 2002 and competing against each other on the Smackdown brand in 2003-2004, all the way to feuding for the WWE Championship in 2005.

Ryder teasing show return

In 2011, Zack Ryder begun a series on YouTube known as Z! True Long Island Story. This very popular show gained a big following and turned Ryder into a temporary phenomenon, famously causing the fans to chant for him during a speech given by The Rock.

After 50 episodes, he discontinued the series. Recently he posted this not so subtle teaser onto twitter, which would suggest a return of his show

  • Moonsaves

    I used to really enjoy Z Long Island Story. There was a lot of funny content there for “smarks” (my favourite was the skit about him trying to “get over” a fence).

    Literally the moment (and I think Zack has said this a few times) WWE put it on their own channel, they started dictating what he could and couldn’t say, and sometimes what he HAF to say. Here’s hoping he gets creative control.

    Anyone remember the Dirt Sheet? I used to love that show. It’s where Ryder first debuted his character.