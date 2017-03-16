The Rock to host SNL season finale, Cena and Angle talk Hall of Fame

The Rock to host SNL season finale

Saturday Night Live announced on Thursday that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host the season finale of the show on NBC on May 20.

Finishing Season 42 with four great shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/D87eCaADmS — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 16, 2017

Cena and Angle talk Hall of Fame

As reported earlier today, WWE revealed that John Cena will be the one to induct Kurt Angle into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania weekend.

Angle tweeted out that he was honored to have Cena induct him, while Cena responded saying he was grateful to be part of a “historic moment.”

I'm beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF. #finishwherewestarted #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 16, 2017