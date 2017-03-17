Teddy Long inductees announced, WWE releases new Southpaw series

Teddy Long inductees announced

WWE.com announced on Friday that JBL and Ron Simmons will be inducting Teddy Long into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend in Orlando.

The article features a quote from JBL about having the honor to induct Long.

“We rode thousands and thousands of miles together for years – me, Ron, Teddy and Godfather in one car. It’s real special. Ron’s in the Hall of Fame, Godfather’s in the Hall of Fame, and now Teddy is, too. I’m the only one left.”

WWE releases new Southpaw series

WWE’s new Southpaw Regional Wrestling comedy series was released today.