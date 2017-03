Zack Ryder has officially announced the return of his former YouTube show, now going under the name of “Z! True Comeback Story.”

Ryder, who underwent surgery on his knee back in December, had teased the return of the show earlier in the week.

It would appear the show will remain part of WWE’s official YouTube page. Ryder’s previous show, “Z! True Long Island Story”, was created¬†for his personal YouTube page.