Former ROH owner backstage at WWE live event, Jason Jordan gets married

By
Andrew Fisher
-
0

Former ROH owner backstage at WWE event

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin was backstage yesterday during WWE’s live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Many of the current WWE roster worked directly with Cary and Ring of Honor including Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

Jason Jordan gets married

Current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan got married over the weekend. His partner (no, not Chad Gable) posted this picture to Instagram

Now Playing… Beauty and The Beast! 💛🖤 @jordanwwejj

A post shared by 👑 April Elizabeth 👑 (@x0april0x) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR