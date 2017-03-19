Former ROH owner backstage at WWE live event, Jason Jordan gets married

Former ROH owner backstage at WWE event
Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin was backstage yesterday during WWE’s live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Many of the current WWE roster worked directly with Cary and Ring of Honor including Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.
A reunion at its finest @iLikeSamiZayn @WWECesaro #wweallentown @ringofhonor @KINGCorino @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/j6WdgvwHcW
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 18, 2017
So happy to see my good friend I'm so proud @FightOwensFight @ringofhonor @KINGCorino @JimmyJacobsX #wweallentown pic.twitter.com/dw8AYd40Oe
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 18, 2017
Treasured moments past and present @ScrapDaddyAP @SamoaJoe @ringofhonor @realBobbyCruise @KINGCorino @theFLOCKAVELI pic.twitter.com/k3GLBHYiaG
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017
Give me some Booty o's @TrueKofi @PrinceKingNana #wweallentown @ringofhonor @sinclairtodd @NickJacksonYB pic.twitter.com/o9bHz1KZdT
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017
Thank you for your time in ROH @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE #wweallentown @ringofhonor @JimmyJacobsX pic.twitter.com/V4ZCY1HIRF
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017
Great talent @ringofhonor @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/N1N89EEzV1
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017
A great nite with my ROH allum and meeting some new talented friends @NiaJaxWWE @ScrapDaddyAP @iLikeSamiZayn thanks pic.twitter.com/rKZY1jQ5GZ
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017
Great time with friends at WWE via ROH @FightOwensFight @WWECesaro @iLikeSamiZayn @ScrapDaddyAP @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/clLQly8uOl
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017
Many guys in @WWE wouldn't be where they are today if not for this man's unbridled passion for pro wrestling. Myself included. #ROH https://t.co/eldKjljOuc
— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 18, 2017
