Former ROH owner backstage at WWE live event, Jason Jordan gets married

Former ROH owner backstage at WWE event

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin was backstage yesterday during WWE’s live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Many of the current WWE roster worked directly with Cary and Ring of Honor including Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

A great nite with my ROH allum and meeting some new talented friends @NiaJaxWWE @ScrapDaddyAP @iLikeSamiZayn thanks pic.twitter.com/rKZY1jQ5GZ — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 19, 2017

Many guys in @WWE wouldn't be where they are today if not for this man's unbridled passion for pro wrestling. Myself included. #ROH https://t.co/eldKjljOuc — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 18, 2017

Jason Jordan gets married

Current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan got married over the weekend. His partner (no, not Chad Gable) posted this picture to Instagram