Championship match set for Smackdown Live, Ride Along preview

Championship match set for Smackdown Live

WWE has announced a championship match for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live on March 21 from Uncasville, Connecticut. American Alpha will be defending the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos just two weeks before WrestleMania 33 live on April 2 in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

Ride Along preview

WWE has posted a preview clip of the next episode of “WWE Ride Along” featuring current RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.