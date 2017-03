The following was taped on Monday night in Brooklyn, New York.

3/20 WWE Main Event taping results:

Wrestleview.com’s own Mike Tedesco passed along this live report.

* Jinder Mahal def. Curtis Axel.

* Mike noted they actually tape the ropes purple before Cruiserweight matches.

* Jack Gallagher and Gran Metalik def. Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari.