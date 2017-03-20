Nia Jax added to RAW Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

Following tonight’s 3/20 WWE RAW in Chicago, it was made official that Nia Jax will now be part of the RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33 in two weeks.
Bayley will now defend her title against Jax, Charlotte and Sasha Banks in a fatal four way match. Jax earned the spot by defeating Bayley on Monday night during RAW.
THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY! @NiaJaxWWE joins @MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE in a #Fatal4Way at #WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/oAeYbcm7Fy
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 21, 2017