Eric Bischoff to induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE.com is reporting that Eric Bischoff will be inducting Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

The article features a quote from Bischoff about getting to induct DDP in two weeks.

“I’m honored. It puts a smile on my face because I know how much it means to him. This is the Holy Grail for him.”