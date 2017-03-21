Vince McMahon involved in minor car accident, Axxess talent and matches

Vince McMahon involved in minor car accident

TMZ.com is reporting that Vince McMahon was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday morning less than a mile from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. McMahon’s Bentley was described as being “banged up” with other vehicles involved in the accident.

He was spotted walking around outside the accident when 911 authorities were called. According to the article, everyone was reported as being okay.

Vince McMahon In Bentley Crash Near WWE Headquarters … No Injuries https://t.co/TMfolEE8un — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2017

Axxess talent and matches

WWE.com has announced that talent featured on 205 Live, NXT, the UK Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling have been booked in matches taking place during WrestleMania Axxess events in Orlando in two weeks. The article features a list of talent involved from March 30 to April 2.