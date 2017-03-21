3/20 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers down for Reigns vs. Strowman

Last night’s 3/20 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.05 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.23 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” took the top spot for the night. The final hour of this week’s RAW struggled averaging below three million viewers to close the show.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.163 (down from 3.176 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.117 (down from 3.323 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.886 (down from 3.197 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman featuring an appearance by The Undertaker to close the show, averaged a 1.10 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.13 rating.