Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin added to the Wrestlemania 33 card

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Intercontinental Title has been added to the Wrestlemania 33 card that takes place on April 2 live from the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The following is the updated card:

* WWE Universal Title: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE World Title: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

* Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

* WWE United States Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Title: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

* RAW Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* Smackdown Women’s Title: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. TBD

* RAW Tag Team Titles: The Club (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

* WWE Cruiserweight Title: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

* The fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Also likely is Triple H vs. Seth Rollins.