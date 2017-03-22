Main event set for Smackdown next week, old WWE PPV returns in July

Main event set for Smackdown next week

WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper was announced on last night’s episode of Smackdown Live as the main event for next week’s 3/28 Wrestlemania 33 go-home edition of Smackdown Live from Richmond, Virginia.

Old WWE PPV returns in July

It was announced to the live crowd at last night’s Smackdown Live taping in Uncasville, Connecticut according to a report by PWInsider.com that the old WWE Bad Blood PPV name will be returning as a Smackdown Live PPV on July 9 from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Bad Blood PPV name was used by WWE first as a tagline for the October 1997 In Your House that was headlined by the first Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, then as a RAW-branded PPV in 2003 and 2004, that also featured Hell in a Cell matches as each PPV main event involving Triple H against Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels in respective years.