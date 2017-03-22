Triple H on WWE scouting for talent, Kurt Angle on Vince meeting

Triple H on WWE scouting for talent
WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque did lots of media at ESPN on Tuesday. The WWE section of ESPN.com has posted this clip of Triple H talking about WWE scouting for talent.
Kurt Angle on Vince meeting
Brian Fritz of Sporting News passed along an interview with Kurt Angle where he talked about meeting with Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years.
“We met and the first thing he did was embrace me. He hugged me like I was his son. It got really emotional. We didn’t leave on the best terms. It wasn’t bad terms, but there were some angry remarks, especially from my side and Vince was frustrated with me, with everything going on at that point in time. To be able to come back and Vince say just let it go, let everything in the past go. We’re here now, there’s nothing you need to worry about that occurred in the past. Just worry about right now and the future. We have some wonderful plans for you in the future.”