Bray Wyatt interview, Cena backstage with Nikki and Breezy Bella

Bray Wyatt interview

Current WWE champion Bray Wyatt was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. He discusses topics such as his upcoming Wrestlemania match with Randy Orton, disliking being labelled as a “character”, dream opponents, possibly teaming with his brother Bo Dallas and more.

Wrestlemania

“If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy,” said Wyatt. “From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.”

Not wishing to be labelled as a character

“That generic outlook of what a WWE champion should be is a joke to me,” said Wyatt. “The casual fan walks in and expects to see a guy in short trunks with abs and a shaven body. I do not believe in that. When you watch UFC, there is not a cliché champion who looks the same every time. “I am a well-spoken, educated person, and I’m also an extremely accomplished athlete. For me, it’s disrespect and a slap in the face when people say I broke a mold as champion or I don’t fit as champion. I know what I’m capable of, and I knew I’d be here.”

Dream Opponents

“Mick Foley would be one and Jake Roberts is another,” said Wyatt. “It’s the storytelling element behind their faces, but that one person who I’ve never really spoken about—and someone I could have done something beautiful with—is Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the ultimate storyteller, the ultimate in-ring performer. I would have loved to have done something with Shawn Michaels.

Bo Dallas

“Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster,” said Wyatt. “He is the most underrated superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.”

Cena backstage with Nikki and Breezy Bella

After Smackdown left the air, Nikki Bella came face to face with Breezy Bella before being interrupted by John Cena