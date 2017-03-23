HBK declines WrestleMania match, WWE stars on late night TV

HBK declines WrestleMania match

During a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed that he had been offered to come out of retirement to wrestle AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 33 back when Styles did not have an opponent for the show. Michaels, who has been retired since Wrestlemania 26 in 2010, declined WWE’s offer, sticking to his word of never wrestling again.

WWE stars on late-night TV

WWE stars have made appearances on late-night and other TV shows over the last few days to promote Wrestlemania 33, with more appearances to come in the next week. The following are clips from some of those appearances.

John Cena on Jimmy Fallon

Big Show on Conan

Shane McMahon on ESPN Sportscenter

Triple H on ESPN First Take