Updated WWE Network subscribers, Jerry Lynn at Performance Center

Updated WWE Network subscribers

WWE revealed on Thursday that the company will be holding a conference call on April 3 (the day after WrestleMania 33) to reveal updated WWE Network subscribers.

As reported earlier, WWE Network subscribers were at 1.473 million as of December 2016. 1,403,000 were actual paid subscribers.

Jerry Lynn at Performance Center

Former ECW, WWE, TNA and ROH star Jerry Lynn worked as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week according to a report by Prowrestling.net.