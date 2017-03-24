Mauro Ranallo issues statement, says he is touched by support of fans

WWE Smackdown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo issued a tweet on Thursday evening thanking everyone for support for those that reached out to him.

Two weeks ago it was stated on Smackdown Live that Ranallo missed the show due to weather. This past week, it was announced that he missed the show due to an illness.

This caused many to start asking questions about his status with WWE. Ranallo had not issued any tweets for nearly two weeks causing concern among friends and fans.